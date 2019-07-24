Columnists Procurement agency can play crucial role in anti-corruption fight

Corruption in the form of inflated tenders, poor quality goods and supply of non-existent goods and services, has a direct detrimental effect on our citizens. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is a central cog in the system of gears that drive Kenya’s economy. Through purchase of goods and services the government fulfils its promise to citizens in funding education, infrastructure, health, agriculture and security among others.

At the same time, suppliers of these goods and services procure capital to run their businesses and through a multiplier effect, create employment and circulate capital within our economy.

Upon assuming office in September, 2018, the Public Procurement Regulatory Board began a rigorous process of defining the strategic direction for the organisation for the next five years.

PPRA developed the 2019-2023 Strategic Plan that encapsulates PPRA’s long term strategic goals for carrying out its mission of regulating the public procurement and asset disposal system through capacity building, monitoring and enforcement.

It integrates the Country’s aspirations as spelt out in Medium Term Plan III and the ‘Big Four Agenda’ of universal healthcare, food security, affordable housing and manufacturing.

The plan is driven by a core message whose theme is enforcement of standards through compliance monitoring, prevention of corruption risk in public procurement, education of stakeholders open provision of accurate and timely information and debarment of suppliers who breach the procurement law.

To effect long lasting transformation, all PPRA staff and Board members have already gone through a culture change management programme geared towards a complete revamping of PPRA. For a public organization whose objective is to ensure Kenya’s resources are managed diligently and prudently, support from our staff is a critical factor.

PPRA’s policy and research function has been a resource to procurement entities seeking to gain experience in the process.

Some of the areas of request for technical support include invitations to participate in consultative forums as resource persons, training and sensitisation of suppliers under the preference and reservation schemes, training and sensitisation of Board members of various institutions and National and County government officials.

It is very clear by now, that corruption in the form of inflated tenders, poor quality goods and supply of non-existent goods and services, has a direct detrimental effect on our Citizens. As Kenyans, we must be honest and face the truth that public procurement has been infiltrated by dishonest elements.

Their actions, which amount to economic terrorism, have dented the public perception of the government procurement process and resulted in total scepticism about the integrity of the system.

Kenyans have even coined words like “tenderpreneurs” to describe operatives who in many cases the public have given social acceptance because of their new-found and frequently-flaunted vulgar wealth.

We must all resist this trend and work towards rebuilding faith in the public financial management system. All procuring entities owe it to Kenyans to support the National resolve to deal with the vice and to weed out those elements from our midst.

The PPRA is actively collaborating with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) the Asset Recovery Agency, the Central Bank of Kenya, the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Office of Attorney General under the Multi Agency Taskforce team (MATT)” that was established in November 2015.

The Authority has also partnered with various other institutions like Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) and Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) to root our bad competition practices that distort procurement prices and activate greater supplier diversification respectively. We will also actively support initiatives aimed at ensuring that suppliers get paid in a timely manner where they have fulfilled their contractual obligations.

In the protection of public resources, PPRA has gathered valuable information and data that will be used for to enhance integrity of the procurement process in procurement entities as well as to take remedial action on those found to be flouting the law.

Pursuant to the reforms in public procurement and changes in the law that created PPRA, the authority launched a new corporate brand, signifying a major shift in the push for service delivery and passion to serve with integrity, transparency and fairness as outlined in the Constitution.

We ultimately envisage a situation where PPRA will not be viewed as a “policing” authority, but rather as an enabler of transparent and efficient procurement and disposal processes.