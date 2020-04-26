Editorials EDIT: Address challenges facing our farmers

The mounting woes facing many Kenyans are continuing unabated. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The mounting woes facing many Kenyans are continuing unabated. The hurdles are still increasing and only adding to the burden our citizens are currently bearing.

Aside from combating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, our farmers have also had to contend with other crises such as the locust, floods and mudslides reported in parts of the country.

It has now been reported that hundreds of rice farmers in Kisumu County are counting heavy losses after the raging waters of River Nyando destroyed 7,500 acres of paddy after it burst its banks following heavy rains. They are said to be the worst floods seen in the region in 30 years.

Rice farmers are under constant siege as they have also been facing periodic invasion by quelea birds and lack of markets.

According to the National Irrigation Board, the value of rice that was destroyed was Sh810 million. It said that water channels, roads and pathways worth Sh400 million were also destroyed.

Also Read

advertisement

The situation is likely to worsen with the heavy rainfall still pounding some regions.

We urge the national and county governments to come up with mitigation measures that will help alleviate the massive challenges being faced by critical segments of our society.

With the Kenyan economy under the fierce grip of the pandemic that has slowed down growth tremendously and left many worried, time has come for all to unite by adopting proactive measures.

The ongoing heavy rains are likely to worsen the food situation in the country, which imports nearly two thirds of stocks required to meet the annual national rice consumption.

Agriculture is critical to the Kenyan economy as it contributes a significant portion to the gross domestic product. It therefore deserves quick attention to resolve any problems facing the core stakeholders, namely the farmers.