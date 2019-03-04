Editorials EDITORIAL: Fill KRA commissioner-general job openly

Outgoing KRA commissioner-general John Njiraini. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) chairman Francis Muthaura has confirmed that commissioner-general John Njiraini will eventually exit at the end of June after his contract was extended by a year.

Mr Njiraini shall have served as the chief taxman for a total seven years, booking his successes and registering misses, especially on the revenue collection targets set by the Treasury.

Although Mr Muthaura’s confirmation puts to rest guesses about Mr Njiraini’s exit and opens a succession race at this key government agency, it should be noted that the contract extension was not handled as transparently as was expected of such a crucial role.

The extension of his contract was not made known until the chairman’s word last week that the contract was coming to an end. While it could have been done through official instruments like the Kenya Gazette, it left a lot to be desired when it was not communicated to the taxpayers — the leading stakeholders -- using the mass media.

While contract extensions are normal paths to take when looking for a replacement, how the information is passed should concern the Treasury and board because of a number of reasons, including KRA being a public entity and having confidence in the head of the agency.