Editorials EDITORIAL: Infrastructure bond plan for counties noble

Commission for Revenue Allocation chairperson Jane Kiringai. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

The revelation that nine counties are set for evaluation to determine their suitability for issuance of bonds to fund infrastructure projects marks a key step towards finding alternative funding by the devolved units.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) said the select counties would be appraised by Metropol Corporation based on their financial reports and ongoing projects to determine their ability to service bonds.

This is a positive step especially at a time when counties are struggling to mobilise sufficient funds for infrastructure projects. Counties have over the years posted huge financing gaps for development projects with recurrent expenditure taking the biggest chunk of their budgets.

Data by the Controller of Budgets for instance showed that the devolved units spent Sh236.94 billion on recurrent expenditures from a total allocation of Sh303.83 billion for the 2017/18 fiscal year, limiting funds for development projects.

Despite this scenario, caution must be exercised to ensure the counties are fully prepared for the alternative funding arrangement. Since the inception of devolved governments in 2013, prudent management of funds has remained elusive amid rampant pilferage and wastage of taxpayer funds. Every year, reports by the Controller of Budget and Auditor-General have shown lack of accountability and wastage of funds by most counties.

These lapses must be addressed and counties made to fully account for every coin disbursed to them before they could be entrusted with the responsibility of seeking more funds through bonds. Participation in commercial markets requires utmost integrity and there should be no room for misconduct by sleazy county officials.

The projects targeted for funding through bonds should be thoroughly vetted before approval to safeguard the taxpayer’s money. Notably, most counties still lack the capacity to appraise projects for viability hence a lot of taxpayer funds is lost either through theft or implementation of projects that have no value for money at all.