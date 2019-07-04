Editorials Let’s build on wave of economic optimism

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya will always be a wonderful base for doing business when the State effectively discharges its facilitative role as a consumer, regulator and an arbiter.

That is one of the quick conclusions to be gleaned from the latest edition of the monthly Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).

The PMI, published one month after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed government departments and agencies to settle pending bills, captures a wave of optimism and positive sentiment blowing over the country’s economic landscape.

The index, which is based on interviews with corporate managers, mainly in agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors, shows the pace at which the economy generated jobs in June was the fastest since December 2016.

In other words, pending payments released to contractors and suppliers, and VAT refunds that the Kenya Revenue Authority has been holding for months, eased cash flow for private sector firms. The payments follow the June 1 Madaraka Day address that saw Mr Kenyatta order State departments and agencies to clear all their pending bills.

The 47 counties have also taken the cue, racing against time to clear their pending bills.

The PMI shows June also accounts for the second-largest monthly expansion in manufacturers’ output for 2019 after January, supported by the sharpest growth in sales as a result of improved liquidity in the economy.

In short, the PMI refocuses attention to the intricate relationship between the State and economy. Every time the government dithers in its facilitative role, the economy suffers and this stifles job creation as well. The reverse is also true.

As the single largest consumer in the economy, the State must ensure prompt payment becomes a tradition in this country. In an economy as small as ours, the interdependence of value chains is unmistakable.