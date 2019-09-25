Editorials EDITORIAL: Review varsity pay talks

In any negotiation, each party expects to get the upper hand but this should not end up in brinkmanship. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Whereas it is encouraging that the administrators of universities and lecturers' unions have been engaging in pay review talks, it would be advisable for them to find ways to bridge their glaring differences as they negotiate the collective bargaining agreement to guide their relationships over the next two years.

On the one hand, the lecturers have asked for a raise of about 40 percent while the universities are at about 24 percent.

True, in any negotiation, each party expects to get the upper hand but this should not end up in brinkmanship. If both parties adopt a spirit of give-and-take they can find a balance between compensating lecturers better and ensuring that what universities pay does not deplete their coffers.

There is a need to realise that dons are entitled to better pay and also that the government is not doing a good job of raising the revenue it needs to meet its obligations. This is coming against the background of an increase in pension pay and rising public wage bill.

Each party should be open to ceding ground for a greater good.

Also Read

advertisement