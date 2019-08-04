EDITORIAL: Absenteeism worrying

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Absenteeism worryingSunday, August 4, 2019 22:00
Revelations that more than 50 percent of doctors, nurses and clinical officers are always absent from their work stations on any given day are extremely worrying.
According to a Kenya Health Service Delivery Indicator Report, a survey conducted at 3,095 facilities across the country revealed that doctors and nurses recorded the highest rates of absence at 60.7 percent and 49.5 percent respectively. Clinical officers who were absent from their work stations totalled 49.5 percent.
It is indeed shocking to learn that the most absenteeism was recorded at public hospitals, which serve majority of the population who cannot access the private institutions.
We urge the authorities to take appropriate action to ensure that patients receive adequate services from the health personnel.
It is inhumane to keep patients waiting in queues merely because a health practitioner has absented themselves from work.
There is need to ensure that the number of personnel on duty is always enough so as to efficiently serve the needs of patients who have gone to their institutions for treatment.
