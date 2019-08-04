Editorials EDITORIAL: Absenteeism worrying

Patients at a local hospital. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Revelations that more than 50 percent of doctors, nurses and clinical officers are always absent from their work stations on any given day are extremely worrying.

According to a Kenya Health Service Delivery Indicator Report, a survey conducted at 3,095 facilities across the country revealed that doctors and nurses recorded the highest rates of absence at 60.7 percent and 49.5 percent respectively. Clinical officers who were absent from their work stations totalled 49.5 percent.

It is indeed shocking to learn that the most absenteeism was recorded at public hospitals, which serve majority of the population who cannot access the private institutions.

We urge the authorities to take appropriate action to ensure that patients receive adequate services from the health personnel.

It is inhumane to keep patients waiting in queues merely because a health practitioner has absented themselves from work.

