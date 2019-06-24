Editorials EDITORIAL: Address all curriculum questions without fail

Education Secretary George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

After weeks of denial, the Education ministry has appointed a 25-member taskforce to resolve teething problems around the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The team headed by Kenyatta University deputy chancellor for administration has up to June next year to engage education sector stakeholders on CBC implementation and come up with recommendations that can make the process more inclusive and acceptable across board.

The team is expected to draft a CBC implementation work plan after determining at what point learners join secondary schools. It is also expected to prepare the country for transition from basic to tertiary education, review infrastructural and human resource requirements, and advise the State on policy and legal issues around CBC implementation.

In short, the taskforce has its work cut out now that the ministry has acknowledged gaps in the implementation of the curriculum. The appointment is an official admission that the system, which is designed for the future, has many defects and must be refined lest our children are exposed to harm.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), has for instance, claimed that implementation of CBC requires the Teachers Service Commission to hire an additional 100,000 teachers.

advertisement

Knut has also maintained that teachers who were taken through pedagogical training – to deliver theory-based lessons – cannot administer a curriculum as practical as CBC is unless they are taken through rigorous orientation.

To be fair to the ministry, nobody expected changing an education system that was introduced 35 years ago to be a walk in the park. However, things would have moved more smoothly had the changeover been preceded by a period of mass education and stakeholder consultation. It is encouraging to note that Education Secretary George Magoha – who had initially dismissed preparedness questions raised by teachers’ unions — is now speaking a different language.

It is also worth noting that the taskforce has been formed just days after Knut indicated its willingness to hold consultations with ministry officials.