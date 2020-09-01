Editorials EDITORIAL: Address causes of graft

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The fight against corruption in Kenya appears to focus on graft symptoms instead of the causes. It has all the signs of fighting a losing battle.

The latest scandal involves the use of Covid-19 funds in which State medical supplier Kemsa is being investigated over procurement of supplies at inflated prices.

President Uhuru Kenyatta now says tendering and award of Kemsa contracts be done online and has given the Health ministry 30 days to develop the system.

However, the latest directive appears to reveal that government agencies pay little attention to measures aimed at stemming graft through transparency and accountability.

In 2018, the President, through an Executive Order, directed that all public procurement be conducted electronically and linked to the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis).

Full tender details and awards including suppliers were to be published online.

The measures, it appears, are yet to bear fruit given the rising tide of looting of public funds.