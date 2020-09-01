EDITORIAL: Address causes of graft

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Address causes of graftWednesday, September 2, 2020 1:36
The fight against corruption in Kenya appears to focus on graft symptoms instead of the causes. It has all the signs of fighting a losing battle.
The latest scandal involves the use of Covid-19 funds in which State medical supplier Kemsa is being investigated over procurement of supplies at inflated prices.
President Uhuru Kenyatta now says tendering and award of Kemsa contracts be done online and has given the Health ministry 30 days to develop the system.
However, the latest directive appears to reveal that government agencies pay little attention to measures aimed at stemming graft through transparency and accountability.
In 2018, the President, through an Executive Order, directed that all public procurement be conducted electronically and linked to the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis).
Full tender details and awards including suppliers were to be published online.
The measures, it appears, are yet to bear fruit given the rising tide of looting of public funds.
If anything irregular procurement from counties to national government has been the order of the day. It is time to address corruption causes.
In the Headlines
KAA puts its worth at Sh1.3trn in disclosure to House committeeBy EDWIN MUTAI
Tanzanian airline cancels plan to resume Nairobi flightsBy GERALD ANDAE
MPs petitioned to amend inheritance law on dead person estateBy EDWIN MUTAI
KQ offers tickets at half price for health staffBy BONFACE OTIENO
3 hours ago