Editorials Address concerns of citizens stranded abroad

Foreign PS Ambassador Kamau Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The way the government is handling Kenyans stranded in countries hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and its after-effects has raised questions about whether top officials really care to address the serious challenges that its affected citizens are facing abroad.

Despite numerous reports about people of African and Kenyan descent being subjected to degrading, inhumane and cruel treatment in China, the Kenyan government has not taken either a moral or diplomatic position on this worrying trend of human rights abuses of its citizens by another nation.

Rather, Foreign Affairs mandarins have claimed that those being subjected to the physical and mental torture have not regularised their stay permits.

Even if this were the case, this does not warrant such cruel treatment and the government ought to insist that due process of the law be followed in dealing with such cases.

At any rate, not all of those who have been subjected to the cruelty have failed to regularise their work and stay permits. Indeed, social media is awash with videos showing people of African descent being denied access to facilities like supermarkets and hospitals without being required to show their documentation.

Whereas it is noteworthy that Foreign Affairs officials have invited Kenyans willing to return home to register with their respective embassies, it is worrying that they will be required to pay their way back home and they must show proof that they are not ailing from coronavirus.

Whereas this is the first of many steps that the government ought to take or to already have taken, it would be wise to put into consideration the plight of those willing to return but for one reason or another do not have the money to pay for their tickets at the moment.

Considering that the government has the wherewithal to determine the financial status of every applicant, for example by asking them to show their bank statements, it has not taken this option. Rather, it is shutting out all except those who are ready, willing and capable of paying their airfare.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it many challenges that Kenyans are confronting for the first time.

Citizens at home and abroad were not prepared for the far-reaching consequences of the pandemic.

And since many of them are taxpayers, it is in times like this that the government should step up to the plate and bail out those in need for the greater good of the country, even as it takes measures to ensure that every individual acts responsibly.

Sending out a helping hand to those in need abroad will not only make their loved ones and the citizens at home feel that their country cares, it also sends a signal that Kenya takes the rights of its citizens seriously and will not allow any foreign government to violate those rights, especially when such assaults are based on a false narrative.

The first step that the country ought to take at this time is to create an inventory of Kenyans abroad who would like to return home.

This is a gesture of humaneness and openness. Once it has the inventory, it can now make private follow-ups to establish who can and who cannot pay their way back.

This is more dignifying than proclaiming to all and sundry that only those with money will be evacuated.

Such proclamations make Kenyans feel vulnerable abroad and send the wrong diplomatic signals because it creates the impression that Kenyans are classified first by their incomes and only second by their citizenship.