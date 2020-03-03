Editorials EDITORIAL: Adopt common standard

We must restore integrity and confidence in the quality of education. FILE PHOTO | NMG

It is concerning that there are many loopholes in education systems even as Kenya and other East African Community member states move towards integration through harmonisation of the sector.

These lapses continue to erode integrity and confidence in the certificates that students obtain in their pursuit for the scarce job opportunities.

That students can be admitted to undertake university degree courses they are not qualified for not only denies the right candidates the chance but is also a waste of the limited resources.

The case of 21 law graduates, who now have to go back to secondary school to get the necessary qualifications in order to be allowed to join the Kenya School of Law (KSL) for the advocates training programme, raises concerns on integrity and standards in our universities.

One fails to understand how the students, who had studied under the International General Certificate of Secondary Education system in Kenya and Uganda, got admitted to universities to study law yet they had not met the course requirements.

