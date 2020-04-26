Editorials
EDITORIAL: Adopt new platforms
Sunday, April 26, 2020
As firms adopt new initiatives to ensure that their supply and logistics streams are sustained in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, it has become clear that the disease has ushered a new way of tackling hurdles in the business sector.
With Kenya adopting a night-time curfew and restricting movement in some counties to curb the spread of the disease, many Kenyans are now working from home while education institutions have been closed.
As a result, e-commerce platforms have moved to fill the void by ensuring that the distribution channels, especially of essential commodities like food, are not hampered.
We, therefore, welcome the partnership between e-commerce platform Jumia Kenya and Twiga Foods, which have partnered to expand their distribution capacities in the wake of reduced movement in the country.
Their deal will see online shoppers order fresh farm produce and processed food on the Jumia platform.
Shoppers will now be able to order pre-packed bundles consisting items like watermelon, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, bananas, maize meal and processed milk The costs range from Sh1,230 to Sh3,180.
We urge more companies to adopt similar concepts so as to ensure that delivery of essential commodities to Kenyans is not interrupted. These are some of the milestones that will go a long way in sustaining the economy.
