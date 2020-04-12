Editorials EDITORIAL: Adopt proactive measures

Nairobi CBD. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Reports that the Nairobi and Nakuru county governments respectively recorded deficits in revenue collection during the first six months of the current fiscal year due to hitches should be a wake-up call for all the 47 devolved units.

They should strive to come up with measures that will help them overcome the after effects of the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

With the country’s attention now focused on tackling the deadly viral disease that has brought about radical changes in our normal way of life, their main challenge will now be on how to ensure that levy and licence fees collection are managed properly so that there is a seamless transition during the post-pandemic period.

While it goes without saying that the county governments have their own financial targets, they should also ensure that their respective residents, who have had to endure with a countrywide night-time curfew and movement restrictions in some areas, are not denied services.

The stay-at-home regulations and changes in how we work will ultimately usher in a new way of life going forward.

