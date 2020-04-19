EDITORIAL: Adopt reading culture

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Adopt reading cultureSunday, April 19, 2020 21:49
As Kenyans adapt to a new way of life, it is refreshing to note that online book stores have reported a spike in purchases as readers move to find ways of coping with the Covid-19 lockdown.
More people are shunning over-the-counter services in line with the government’s social distancing directive to minimise the spread of the disease.
With majority now forced to operate from home, the need to while away the long hours has breathed a fresh lease of life into habits like reading.
We hope that the reading habit will be sustained long after the pandemic has been brought under control.
Parents must also take advantage of the situation to inculcate a love for reading among their children.
The book stores should also strive to meet the high demand by increasing the number of titles on offer for readers.
We urge Kenyans to take advantage of the changing times to adopt new and positive behaviour.
In the Headlines
KQ seeks exemption on mandatory quarantineBy GERALD ANDAE
13 seconds ago
Michuki daughter joins UK tea lobbyBy BRIAN NGUGI
13 seconds ago
Coronavirus death toll hits 14 as cases climb to 270By SAM KIPLAGAT
4 hours ago
Covid-19: Kenya cases rise to 262By NASIBO KABALE By ANITA CHEPKOECH
1 day ago