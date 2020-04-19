Editorials EDITORIAL: Adopt reading culture

As Kenyans adapt to a new way of life, it is refreshing to note that online book stores have reported a spike in purchases as readers move to find ways of coping with the Covid-19 lockdown.

More people are shunning over-the-counter services in line with the government’s social distancing directive to minimise the spread of the disease.

With majority now forced to operate from home, the need to while away the long hours has breathed a fresh lease of life into habits like reading.

We hope that the reading habit will be sustained long after the pandemic has been brought under control.

Parents must also take advantage of the situation to inculcate a love for reading among their children.

Also Read

advertisement

The book stores should also strive to meet the high demand by increasing the number of titles on offer for readers.