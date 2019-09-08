advertisement
EDITORIAL
By EDITORIAL
    • Reports that the Kenya Seed Company has been stocking seeds worth Sh218 million that were infected with the Maize Lethal Necrosis Disease are shocking.
    • It is unacceptable that a State agency charged with providing quality seeds to the farmers would stock such infected seeds.
EDITORIAL: Agency must explain

Sunday, September 8, 2019 22:00
A maize farm
A maize farm. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Reports that the Kenya Seed Company has been stocking seeds worth Sh218 million that were infected with the Maize Lethal Necrosis Disease are shocking.

It is unacceptable that a State agency charged with providing quality seeds to the farmers would stock such infected seeds.

While we commend the auditor-general for putting the agency on the spot, we must also emphasise that the matter should not end there.

The government must ensure that those responsible for the mess are punished.

Public officials should remember that there will always be consequences for their misdemeanors. According to the auditor, the agency’s management could not explain why the diseased seeds were not disposed as is required by law.

One only hopes that the bad seeds did not make their way into the market where unsuspecting farmers would have purchased the same innocently.

A layman will wonder why the maize seeds were kept for so long instead of being released to the farmers on time.

There are valid lessons to be learnt from this and we hope it is a wake-up call for all involved.

