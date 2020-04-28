Editorials EDITORIAL: All restaurants must adhere to safety rules

Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The decision by the State to allow restaurants to re-open their doors after weeks of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic is welcome, but calls for careful planning and monitoring to ensure that operators do not expose their customers to the disease.

Although Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the eateries would be required to get their staff tested for Covid-19 before resuming operations, more will need to be done to ensure that they operate in a safe environment, both for staff and customers.

Operators must be monitored rigorously and those who fail to maintain the safety standards should be closed down to ensure public safety.

The ministry should urgently issue guidelines on how the restaurants would re-open to avoid abuse by overzealous entrepreneurs who may wish to make money without caring about the health and safety of customers.

By Tuesday several small eateries around Nairobi had re-opened their doors barely a day after the Health ministry made the announcement.

As much as this offers relief, especially for workers who had limited options on what and where they could eat, these eateries must ensure that they comply with the laid down rules. Going forward, the government should urgently take control and deploy its public health teams to handle the restaurants’ re-opening programme.

For instance, all restaurants should audited for compliance and only those that meet the safety threshold allowed to resume operations. They should also be required to observe high levels of hygiene even after the Covid-19 control measures are relaxed, so that high levels of compliance become the new normal into the future.

The risk levels in restaurants are high because of limitations in the use of personal protection equipment such as facemasks when eating or drinking.

This means aspects such as social distancing and aeration of the eatery facilities must not be compromised if the risk of infection is to be lowered.