EDITORIAL: Always hire on merit

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 21:55
Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani
Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

There is no denying that merit-based recruitment enhances good governance, more so in the public sector, and boosts the fight against corruption.

Thus, it is encouraging to see Parliament taking the decision not to endorse the candidate picked by Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani as the nominee for CDF Board chief executive post,

The NG-CDF board's recommendation to Mr Yatani had three candidates – Yusuf Mbuno who scored 93 percent, Mohamed Hussein Abdille with 73.3 percent and Jackton Omullo Akelo who had 66.35 percent.

Mr Yatani nominated Mr Abdille, who MPs roundly rejected and instead picked Mr Mbuno, who has been acting as CEO of the CDF board for more than nine years.

In rejecting Mr Abdille as nominee, the Select Committee on the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) said he lacked the requisite qualifications for appointment to the position.

It is worth noting that institutions' boards are well versed with the running of the organisations and score candidates during the recruitment process based on best-fit for the job. The responsibility is therefore on the appointing authority, in this case the Treasury CS, to stick to merit and reflect the will of the board. Hiring on merit boosts diversity in the workplace and saves taxpayers the cost of recruiting the wrong person.

