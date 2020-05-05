Editorials EDITORIAL: Always hire on merit

Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

There is no denying that merit-based recruitment enhances good governance, more so in the public sector, and boosts the fight against corruption.

Thus, it is encouraging to see Parliament taking the decision not to endorse the candidate picked by Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani as the nominee for CDF Board chief executive post,

The NG-CDF board's recommendation to Mr Yatani had three candidates – Yusuf Mbuno who scored 93 percent, Mohamed Hussein Abdille with 73.3 percent and Jackton Omullo Akelo who had 66.35 percent.

Mr Yatani nominated Mr Abdille, who MPs roundly rejected and instead picked Mr Mbuno, who has been acting as CEO of the CDF board for more than nine years.

In rejecting Mr Abdille as nominee, the Select Committee on the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) said he lacked the requisite qualifications for appointment to the position.

