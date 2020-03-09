Editorials EDITORIAL: Amend Public Audit Act

Sammy Onyango, the head of the team charged with the appointment of the next Auditor General, says there is a need to amend the law to ensure at no time there will be a vacuum as has happened when the inaugural auditor Edward Ouko left last year.

Since the panel was created, interviews have been done but, it says, no suitable candidate has been found.

According to Mr Onyango, his team has recommended to the President the amendment of the Public Audit Act so the process of picking the replacement start six months before the incumbent leaves or the holder of the office stay on until the process is completed.