EDITORIAL: Amend Public Audit Act

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Amend Public Audit ActTuesday, March 10, 2020 0:01
Sammy Onyango, the head of the team charged with the appointment of the next Auditor General, says there is a need to amend the law to ensure at no time there will be a vacuum as has happened when the inaugural auditor Edward Ouko left last year.
Since the panel was created, interviews have been done but, it says, no suitable candidate has been found.
According to Mr Onyango, his team has recommended to the President the amendment of the Public Audit Act so the process of picking the replacement start six months before the incumbent leaves or the holder of the office stay on until the process is completed.
We endorse these recommendations because the Auditor General as the watchdog determines many steps, including the State corporations that can only publish their financial statements after the auditor’s assessment. When there are delays like has happened this time around, service delivery suffers and the voters also feel the pinch. We urge the MPs to start a law review that will ensure this office does not have a vacuum again.