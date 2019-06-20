Editorials EDITORIAL: Assist oil spill victims

A team led by Petroleum and Mining CS John Munyes during a visit to the Kiboko oil spill site in Makueni County on June 3. FILE PHOTO | NMG

That the Kenya Pipeline Company is in the process of procuring a system to detect leakages in its new Sh51bn Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline is a signal that its managers failed to plan ahead when they were building the infrastructure.

The decision to install the detector looks like an afterthought, coming in the wake of the oil spill in Makueni early this year that ended up contaminating water sources, thus putting the public at risk. Failure to build in the detection system during construction of the pipeline commissioned last July speaks volumes about KPC’s costly negligence and a Senate committee has said as much. There is, however, a different kind of negligence that also needs to be addressed much faster than the matter of preventing leaks.

After the April diesel spill, waters of affected rivers were declared unsafe for use by humans and livestock. That essentially means that the residents have to seek water from other sources, an arduous task as they live in a semi-arid region.