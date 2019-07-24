Editorials EDITORIAL: Audit of rising public debt is long overdue

This year alone we have racked up some Sh400 billion in debt, most of it in foreign currency. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The current trials of top government officials led by Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge raise a fundamental issue that should, and must, not be swept under the feet.

While it is sheer fallacy to discuss public debt as an absolute number—and as if on its own is an evil not a tool of advancement of society—we cannot gainsay the fact that it has shot up from Sh1.7 trillion when Jubilee administration took over in 2013 to the current Sh5.4 trillion.

This year alone we have racked up some Sh400 billion in debt, most of it in foreign currency. This alone should worry us stiff as the shilling loses ground to the dollar. But to the point, the current trials force us to pause and think how this money has been used. Notably, Mr Rotich as the Treasury chief has been responsible for the majority of the debt that will be paid by the current and future generations.

Going by the accusations laid out in court by the prosecution, in the case of the two infamous dams, some Sh17 billion was inflated into the cost and Kenyans are now expected to pay for that as part of the public debt.

To say the least—without trying to affirm the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP) plaint—such a situation is intolerable.

The problem is that Jubilee mooted a lot of such commercial loan deals purporting to provide irrigation, water and power generation, which is a good thing in itself.

But the fact that they have not been interested in concessionary loans, which invite a lot of scrutiny from the likes of the World Bank, speaks volumes. In between, a lot of money has been paid upfront, at times reportedly before any work, besides the inflation of tender costs. Parliament recently called for a halt of the projects and we hope the Treasury is honouring that.

However, all mega projects (not just dams) must be audited so that we know what has swollen the public debt, and, particularly cancel those that are not value for money. Indeed, the debt department must come under full glare of the watchdogs.