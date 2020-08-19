Editorials EDITORIAL: Avoid Soin-Koru dam delays

The government needs to move with speed to pick a company that can build the proposed Soin-Koru multipurpose dam whose main objective will be to end perennial flooding in Nyando Basin.

In the latest twist for a project that was first mooted decades ago, the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority has re-advertised the tender.

The agency says only one bidder met all the requirements but quoted a much higher price of Sh36 billion against the government’s budget of Sh25 billion.

The gap in the budget is as worrying as the fact that all the other bidders are incapable of delivering the project.

High-profile institutions, including the African Development Bank and Japan International Co-operation Agency, have been involved in the project’s feasibility studies over the years and its cost should be clear by now. But delays in implementing it may cause the cost to rise, and the government needs to be ready to spend more.

It is important to invite as many bidders as possible to enable the agency to pick the most qualified contractor at a reasonable price.