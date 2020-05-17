Editorials EDITORIAL: Building sector move calls for viable solution

City Hall in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Reports that the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has disbanded City Hall’s planning and technical committee and suspended the processing of applications for residential and commercial building plans did not come as a surprise to many. According to the new agency, all development applications that were filed after March 18 at the Nairobi City County government and were at various stages of approval would be nullified and will have to be filed afresh, pending formation of a new system.

The move also halted all applications for change of user, extension of user, subdivision and amalgamation, advertisements and renewal of leases. The planning and technical committee is mainly comprised of officers whose sole mandate is to recommend development plans for approval.

We hope that the new measures will go a long way in hastening the process that has been previously blamed for long delays that end up costing stakeholders a lot of money.

A quick restart is also necessary since the suspension will adversely hurt the prospects of providing new jobs for skilled and unskilled construction workers in the city.

This ultimately has a trickle-down effect since the sector is quite broad and any hitches are felt far and wide. However, we must opine that even as the process is restarted there must be efforts to ensure that the processing of applications is not bogged down by the bureaucracy and tepid attitude that has prevailed for many years.

While we welcome the pledge that a new committee to oversee the building approval process will be constituted in seven days, care must also be taken to entrench rigid building regulations that will not allow the construction of shoddy structures in the city.

Residents have paid a very costly price in the past following the collapse of rickety structures.

We also hope that the new agency will find a lasting solution to the woes that have bedevilled the building approvals for many years.

It has previously been noted that failure to expeditiously deal with the building applications adversely hurt the construction sector’s contribution to the national economy.

It is only in last February that City Hall’s buildings approvals committee resumed its sittings after an eight-month lull that saw multi-billion shilling projects suspended for lack of licences.