Editorials EDITORIAL: Cancer study welcome

Plans to build centres in Kisii, Nyeri, Mombasa and Nakuru are already under way. FILE PHOTO | NMG

That scientists have inched closer to finding a possible cure for cancer is welcome news, especially in Kenya where the disease has become one of the leading causes of death and the subsequent poverty that it spawns as a result of runaway cost of treatment.

For long, ordinary people have been wondering how come humanity has made such great strides in technology yet its brains have not been able to crack the cancer code and find a solution to one of man’s biggest health challenges.

However, laudable as the discovery by scientists at Cardiff University is, authorities and those involved must not lose sight of the question of ensuring ethics in the testing of the cure.

The testing stage is always fraught with risk and it is of utmost importance to ensure that due care is taken to preserve the dignity and human rights of those who volunteer to take part in the testing stage.

In the same way, due care ought to be taken to mitigate against any possible risks, including unintended side effects that could pose a danger to the volunteers or those who interact with them, including their doctors, families and friends.