Editorials EDITORIAL: Cap on premiums timely

Insurers should adopt technology and innovation to offer their new customers attractive products and value.

With less than three percent of Kenyans taking up insurance to protect themselves and their families against economic shocks brought about by illness, injury, death or loss of property, the move by the Treasury to cap premiums targeting low-income households is fitting.

Under the new regulations, premiums have been capped at Sh40 a day and will not exceed an insured sum of Sh500,000, with the contracts limited to one year but subject to renewal.

Further, the micro insurers will be required to settle claims within 10 days or seek regulatory approval for delayed payment.

The low-income segment is a potential game-changer and catalyst for growth in the insurance industry, which has been stunted for decades as penetration remains below three percent. It offers insurers an opportunity to repackage their products and meet the needs of these households with individual or property covers such as homes, livestock and crops.

Insurers should adopt technology and innovation to offer their new customers attractive products and value. The lower premiums and short claim settlement periods are likely to offer the low-income segment the much-needed relief and cut dependence on social networks to meet education, hospital and funeral bills.

Also Read