EDITORIAL: Churches, mosques must suspend social gatherings

The coronavirus outbreak has left more than 13,000 people dead across the world, altering how people interact and businesses operate.

It is the newest definition of 'business unusual' that has sent the entire world into a panic.

Kenya Sunday confirmed a eight more cases, bringing the total to 15 and prompting the government to introduce additional measures meant to slow down the spread of the virus.

The new measures include a ban on all international flights from Wednesday and restrictions on social gatherings, including church services, mosque prayers and weddings and funerals.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe particularly took issue with faithful ignoring an earlier directive on social distancing, likening their defiance to having a ‘death wish’

The government has reiterated the need to adhere to preventive measures, including social distancing and keeping a high level of hygiene, primarily washing hands with soap.

A number of measures are being taken daily and by the hour to ensure the economy does not grind to a halt.

A total lockdown is a possibility in the event that the situation gets worse. It is painful, but desirable.

On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted an interdenominational prayer service to try to rally the nation around the battle against the virus. But it was not a licence to continue business as usual.

Therefore, it is wrong for a section of the Kenyans to insist on patronising entertainment spots while there is a science-based directive that people observe social distancing.

It is baffling, even sinful, for faithful of whatever religion or denomination to ignore calls to stay at home until it is safe to return to the houses of prayer.

While there is freedom of worship and association, resorting to carelessness is akin to exposing the whole community to destruction. We appeal to the rank and file of the religious community to listen to and observe what the government is advising in efforts to keep the virus at bay.