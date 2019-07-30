Editorials
EDITORIAL: Combat cancer menace
In just one week, Kenya has lost two prominent personalities to cancer; Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso. There are reports that up to 60 parliamentarians are currently receiving treatment for cancer related conditions. There are certainly many more poor Kenyans suffering silently, with tens of thousands dying each year from the deadly disease.
Cancer in Kenya has in recent years become a huge concern. Yet what is more worrying is the lack of urgency in how government has sought to address this menace. There have been proposals to build cancer screening centres countrywide for a while now, yet this has not happened. Cancer incidences almost invariably start as misdiagnosis in many health facilities and by the time a patient gets to know what is ailing them, it is already too late. There are no doubt other cases that are unreported or undiagnosed until the patient dies.
The government must do more to deal with the rising cases of cancer. The costs of cancer care and management is too prohibitive for a majority of Kenyans and something ought to be done to alleviate this burden. Besides the screening centres, the State must ensure that there are enough doctors and other specialists to deal with the situation in rural and urban poor areas.
