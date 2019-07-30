Editorials EDITORIAL: Combat cancer menace

Cancer in Kenya has in recent years become a huge concern. FILE PHOTO | NMG

In just one week, Kenya has lost two prominent personalities to cancer; Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso. There are reports that up to 60 parliamentarians are currently receiving treatment for cancer related conditions. There are certainly many more poor Kenyans suffering silently, with tens of thousands dying each year from the deadly disease.

Cancer in Kenya has in recent years become a huge concern. Yet what is more worrying is the lack of urgency in how government has sought to address this menace. There have been proposals to build cancer screening centres countrywide for a while now, yet this has not happened. Cancer incidences almost invariably start as misdiagnosis in many health facilities and by the time a patient gets to know what is ailing them, it is already too late. There are no doubt other cases that are unreported or undiagnosed until the patient dies.