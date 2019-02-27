Editorials EDITORIAL: Combat drought threat

Authorities need to go beyond issuing alerts and ensure that no Kenyan goes without food. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyans should not be grappling with food and water shortages in an era when warning systems against adverse weather conditions are in place.

Sadly, however, this is the reality facing over 10 counties whose populations are staring at the jaws of starvation.

The National Drought Management Authority says Mandera, West Pokot, Kilifi, Laikipia, Nyeri, Garissa, Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Tana River, Isiolo, Kitui and Wajir are among areas dealing with a serious drought crisis that could get worse.

Authorities need to go beyond issuing alerts and ensure that no Kenyan goes without food.

The same should also be extended to livestock through saving water during rains and sinking boreholes.

Of importance is insurance which should cover for any loss of animal and crop life in case of pasture dearth.