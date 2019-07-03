Editorials EDITORIAL: Compensate victims

It is unfortunate that the government owes Sh5 billion to more than 477 victims of human-wildlife conflicts for cases that occurred between 2014 and 2018.

This is not the first time the government has delayed in compensating survivors and the families of victims.

Families affected by human-wildlife conflicts should be compensated adequately in the shortest time possible to enable them back on their feet especially in instances when they lose a breadwinner.

It is shocking to learn that despite the government being aware of the cases reported, those in charge are delaying to pay the compensation as stipulated in the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act of 2013.

Some of the victims are heads of households and their absence leaves a huge financial and emotional void in dependents’ lives and economic fortunes.

The ministry points out that the verification process and budgetary constraints are to blame for the delayed payments. However, it is the responsibility of ministry officials to ensure that enough money is allocated and a strong verification process put in place to ensure that only deserving cases are compensated.