EDITORIAL: Confusion at IEBC bodes ill for agency

Electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Reports that two senior officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission have reported back to work, four months after they submitted resignations, would make for a humorous story were it not for the gravity of the matter.

Equally remarkable is the report that IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has opted to lock out the two – his deputy Connie Maina and commissioner Margret Mwachanya.

It goes beyond comprehension why officials who resigned on their own accord and stayed out of office for a third of the year would show up and expect to take back their offices

The two, together with Commissioner Paul Kurgat, called a press conference in April to publicly declare their resignation.

The High Court has since ruled that the resignations did not follow proper procedure, but that does not take away the lingering moral questions.

The commissioners owe Kenyans a lot of explanation.

They had made it clear that working with Mr Chebukati was untenable since, they claimed, he habitually flouted the laid down laws that govern the conduct of IEBC leadership and staff.

In particular, they accused Mr Chebukati of presiding over “a dysfunctional IEBC where arbitrary decision making, leaking of internal documents to serve personal goals and pursuing of personal interests were the order of the day.”

What has changed? How come they see no need to call a press conference again to explain their change of heart to Kenyans since the same IEBC culture and managers are still running the show?

Or, does this apparent confusion point to something more sinister, like hidden hands behind the frequent infighting among the IEBC top officials? And the same concerns extend to Mr Chebukati’s actions. The IEBC is not a personal outfit so that the chairman can lock commissioners out as he pleases. This is a public agency.