EDITORIAL: Consult stakeholders ahead of policy rollout

A decision by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to provisionally postpone a new tax on bottled water, juices, soda and other non-alcoholic beverages as well as cosmetics is a wake-up call for deeper consultations on policy changes.

The listed goods, whether imported or manufactured locally, were to be affixed with excise stamps as from September 1 as provided for in the 2019/20 Budget speech.

The implementation of the policy directive was however temporarily shelved through a Gazette notice at the weekend. Had the new tax been implemented in the right way, it would have increase tax revenue while reducing the pain of adopting it for manufacturers and importers.

However, this process was botched because there was no sufficient consultation, leading to the suspension the tax.

Although the move by the taxman has been welcomed by manufacturers and consumers, it raises concerns on the policy making processes by State agencies. The rule book on policy making calls for exhaustive engagement in key areas including agenda-building, formulation, implementation and evaluation.

However, many State agencies don’t seem to play by the rules, going by the numerous cases of policy decisions whose implementation has been put on hold either through consensus, pressure or court action.

In this particular case on the new tax, manufacturers have indicated that consultations were not exhaustive. Through their umbrella body, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) they said there were concerns on the deadline for compliance. The industrialists said to comply with tax regulations — known as the Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS) — they would be required to make hefty infrastructural investments just to make them compliant.

The concerns by the manufacturers are legitimate and KRA and the National Treasury should consider granting them ample time to comply. Industrialists must, however, remain realistic with their demand to avoid a scenario where the delay drags on for too long.