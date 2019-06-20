Editorials EDITORIAL: County cancer centres plan is commendable

Plans to build centres in Kisii, Nyeri, Mombasa and Nakuru are already under way. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Cancer cases in Kenya have been on an alarming upward trend in recent years, with the scourge rising to be the third leading cause of mortality after pneumonia and malaria. This grave situation calls for concerted efforts by the government and other players to find long-term solutions to combat the disease and mitigate its effects, especially among the poor and vulnerable.

As a country, we still have a long away to go before we put in place the necessary remedial mechanisms that can counter the disease with the seriousness it deserves. As dire as the cancer situation is, the Kenyatta National Hospital is still the only public facility having the necessary equipment to respond to the disease.

It is worrying that there are only 12 radiotherapy machines countrywide, three of which are in KNH and the rest in private hospitals. That we have such a pitifully small number of these important machines is an indicator of the humongous amount of work remaining to be done and the amount of resources needed to be mobilised to mount a sufficiently serious campaign against the disease.

As such, the proposal to set up cancer centres in counties is just what the doctor ordered for the desperate situation Kenya find itself in. The move will relieve KNH of the disproportionate burden it is currently shouldering, ensuring timely provision of treatment for those with the disease as well as for their families.

The long queues for dialysis at the referral hospital only mean extended pain for patients. Any action that promises more targeted intervention to give the patients better chances of survival is welcome as long as it is well thought out and implemented as envisaged.

One such action is the proposal contained in the Cancer Prevention and Control (Amnedment) Bill, which is before the Senate, and which is seeking to set up 47 county centres tasked with prevention, treatment and control of the disease. If implemented well, the plan will certainly be the best weapon against the disease which has been a nightmare for Kenyans, especially the poor taking into account how expensive treatment is.