EDITORIAL: Crime lab move timely

Reports that Kenya has acquired three machines for conducting DNA analysis is a step in the right direction as the government steps up the war on crime.

Following the acquisition of the equipment, the ground has been laid for quick convictions of suspected criminals and acquittal of innocent individuals.

It is indeed a great shame that there are some innocent Kenyans suffering in our prisons after being convicted over frivolous reasons.

With such equipment it will now be possible to give such convicts a second chance at clearing their names.

We welcome the new acquisitions and hope that the war on crime will now be speedy and partial.

The equipment will also come in handy in conducting victim identification following disasters and helping in arbitration of paternity disputes.

The new equipment will be based in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

We urge the government to ensure that additional equipment is located in the counties.