Editorials EDITORIAL: Critical decisions must be made on the SGR

One of the bridges at Embulbul, Kajiado, on the Standard Gauge Railway under construction from Nairobi to Naivasha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is Kenya’s single-largest infrastructure investment since Independence in 1963. So far, it has gobbled up billions of shillings even before it can reach Naivasha area where an industrial park is supposed to be set up.

However, questions on its viability have refused to go away even as it delivers thousands of tonnes from Mombasa—a process hit by bottlenecks that should have been foreseen were there proper planning—and the government prepares to extend it to Kisumu and, presumably Kampala, Uganda.

The latest news is that Uganda is growing cold feet on committing itself to extending the railway line from Malaba in Kenya as long as things remain unsettled on the Kenyan side. The issue appears to be lack of commitment by the Chinese, who may want to bankroll the project only up to Kisumu.

A few concomitant issues arise here. One, wasn’t it important to do a feasibility study from the start before saddling the country with billions of dollars in debt? Why are these issues that appeared settled from the beginning cropping out now?

Second matter to be thought out is whether the railway must reach Uganda or even Rwanda. True, a critical mass of haulage will be achieved if we include these countries in the itinerary but national interests including our national debt profile must come into play.

As the government has said, using the Kisumu port to serve Uganda must equally be explored.

However, in the final analysis the Kenyan government must consider a third factor: The Tanzanian railway line to Kigali, Rwanda. If the line is completed before our line reaches the Ugandan border, the SGR's viability will even be tested further. South Sudan might as well consider joining the Tanzania project or even the Djibouti-Ethiopia line.

Besides our national interests, the long-term commercial interests must prevail in the making of the final decision on the railway line, however painful. We must evaluate our geo-positioning including links with countries like Democratic Republic of Congo in so doing.