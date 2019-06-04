Editorials EDITORIAL: Curb hacking menace

The government must now put in place security measures that will limit cyber threats. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The hacking of 27 government websites including IFMIS, JSC and NYS portals on Monday by an Indonesian hacker group highlights the need for the country to invest more in cybersecurity even as it raises doubts about the government’s commitment to safety of public data.

The attack on the websites also raises serious questions on the country's preparedness to protect critical sectors such as the banking industry against cyber threats. The public depends on government websites and other portals for information on key happenings and in some cases for transactions and other services. Cyber-attacks like the ones carried out on Monday must be met with a serious and swift response to inspire public confidence that the information in government hands is safe and also to insulate them from any threats that can result in losses.