EDITORIAL: Curb power fraudsters

KPLC has in the past indicated that it loses more than Sh500m annually to illegal connections and vandalism of its system. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Revelations that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is probing 5,000 Kenya Power customers over suspected electricity billing fraud are shocking.

According to the DCI, those named in the bills scandal must report to its offices for interrogation. It said that the funds were lost through a conspiracy between the power firm’s staff, brokers and some customers. Those who will be found guilty face up to Sh5 million in fines or 10-year jail terms.

The power distributor has in the past indicated that it loses more than Sh500 million annually to illegal connections and vandalism of its system. That the DCI list includes individuals, institutions and even faith-based organisations just goes to show how widespread the scam has been. We urge the DCI to get to the bottom of the matter and ensure that those found culpable are not only prosecuted but also refund the monies that they pilfered.