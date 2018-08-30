Editorials EDITORIAL: Curb waste, vet projects to deliver the Budget

Treasury CS Henry Rotich has his work cut out. FILE PHOTO | NMG

MPs on Wednesday shot down a proposal by the Treasury that would have imposed 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel. This came as a big relief for majority of Kenyans who were braced for steep consumer price increases. The legislators deserve praise for firmly standing on the side of majority poor Kenyans.

The new tax, which was supposed to be implemented from tomorrow, would have had an adverse domino effect given that fuel is a common factor of production in the value chain of essential commodities. Prices of basic goods had been predicted to go up by as much as 20 per cent.

The signs were already ominous. Matatus, which are the key means of transport for most Kenyans, had stated they would push the cost down to commuters. Other sectors affected would have certainly taken cue, leaving the common man to shoulder an impossibly heavy burden.

The Treasury was keen to implement the VAT as one of the ways to finance the Sh3.074 trillion budget. Now that this door has been shut for two years by legislators, Treasury CS Henry Rotich has his work cut out.

Admittedly, he has limited options of raising revenue. However, if ingenious methods are adopted, the government would not have to sweat blood to meet the needs of the budget. Waging a serious and genuine fight on corruption and curbing wastage and embezzlement of public funds are some of the sure ways to boost public coffers.

Big projects must be intensely vetted to ensure only those that contribute to the economic growth and promote the wellbeing of Kenyans are implemented. This will avoid cases where billions of shillings are needlessly sunk into white elephants.

Further, the Treasury must urgently tame its insatiable desire to borrow.

The critical lesson that Mr Rotich, and the government at large, must draw from Parliament’s action is that taking easy routes, especially those that pile economic pressure on poor Kenyans, to plug revenue shortfall is no longer tenable.