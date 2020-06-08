Editorials EDITORIAL: Curfew revision timely

A deserted Moi Avenue in Mombasa at night. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Businesses have received a huge boost in the revised curfew hours of between 9pm and 4am, allowing more time for transactions and shopping. The step was one of the carefully crafted decisions by the government at a time the economy is feeling the pinch of limited business that forced supermarkets, public service vehicles and banks to close as early as 3pm for workers to reach home before 7pm.

Supermarkets and banks have now said they will open for longer hours under the new regime, thereby re-energising the economy. Based on this development, we urge the businesses to obey the health rules put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus disease. The increased business ought not to compromise the rules like keeping distance while shopping, transacting and boarding PSVs and sanitising all the time. It is only when people are healthy that they can transact.

But more importantly, while it is expected that when business returns to near normal more workers would be required, it is possible that some enterprises may use the opportunity to operate with the reduced staff as an opportunity to cut costs

That would be unfair. We urge the businesses to recall as soon as possible the employees who were suspended due to reduced activity.

This will be one of the bold ways of returning to normalcy fast and also helping in lowering the pain of Covid-19 that has disrupted personal and corporate lives.

