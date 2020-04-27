Editorials EDITORIAL: Cut public spending

National Treasury building. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Reports that Kenya recorded flat tax collections in the third quarter should sound the alarm on the need for the government to cut back public spending. Last Friday, the Treasury reported that the total tax receipts stood at Sh340.67 billion between January and March compared to Sh339.27 billion in the same period last year. On the other hand, the latest Controller of Budget report shows that spending in the public sector continues to grow unchecked, raising questions about the country’s ability to meet its obligations.

MCAs, for example, spent Sh6.58 billion on foreign and domestic travel in the first half of the fiscal year, the highest in a similar period since the start of devolution in 2013. Further, the expenditure on travel for the presidency, ministries, departments and agencies also increased compared to a similar period a year before.