Editorials EDITORIAL: Debate road toll plan

The revival of toll charges is expected to see motorists, public transport and logistics companies dig deeper into their pockets for the use of roads. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Plans to roll out toll charges on major highways, as proposed in the Finance Bill that the Treasury Secretary presented to the National Assembly, call for a robust public debate before the idea is implemented in July.

The revival of toll charges is expected to see motorists, public transport and logistics companies dig deeper into their pockets for the use of roads on top of the fuel levy that they are already paying.

The charges will no doubt also raise operational costs for manufacturers and other players in the economy, meaning that consumers should start bracing themselves for higher costs of goods and services as businesses pass the additional costs to them. In a nutshell, the raft of taxation measures in the Bill, including the toll charges, will further erode the gains that President Uhuru Kenyatta handed taxpayers in form of reliefs to ease the adverse effects of coronavirus.

Understandably, the Treasury is hard-pressed to raise revenues to ensure uninterrupted service delivery as well as repay Kenya's debt obligations, which remain significantly high.

However, we urge the government, including the National Assembly to strike a balance between the need to generate more revenue and cushioning taxpayers from the additional burden that the levy, which amounts to double taxation, comes along with.

Also Read

advertisement