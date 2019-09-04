Editorials EDITORIAL: Defuse unemployment time bomb immediately

The revelation that Kenyan businesses see the ticking time bomb of unemployment as their biggest threat should serve as a wake-up call to policymakers to invest resources in sectors that generate jobs.

Businesses depend on growing their customer base to grow and create jobs. This requires capital for continuous investment, which the local private sector has sadly been constrained in accessing due to competition for bank credit from the government.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in a new survey done on business leaders says that unemployment and underemployment are indicative of an economy that is struggling to create new jobs at pace with population growth.

It becomes a vicious cycle, as WEF notes, since unemployment reduces the purchasing power of Kenyans, in turn hurting the capacity of businesses to thrive.

This calls for a rethink of policy, given that the headline economic growth number is among the best in the region and the globe at six percent, yet formal job creation has gone down.

Last year, only 78,400 new formal jobs were created in the economy, down from 114,400 in 2017. There are also thousands of redundancies as companies struggle to stay afloat. This situation is also hurting public coffers as the number of taxpayers goes down with every job declared redundant in the private sector, pushing the government further into the deepening debt hole.

It only makes sense therefore for the policymakers in government to take remedial steps to address this problem.

The first and most important step is to ensure that investments are made in the right projects and sectors of the economy that can create jobs — effectively those that have a multiplier effect in the economic value chain.

Kenya has been sinking billions into projects such as the standard gauge railway and roads across the country. Granted, these are important for long-term growth of the economy, but there is a need to balance this with resources to sectors that will alleviate the immediate problem of unemployment.