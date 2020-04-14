Editorials EDITORIAL: Don’t abandon workers

Kenyans gathered at a past public function. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, while giving the daily briefing on the coronavirus in the country, has on several occasions urged Kenyans to act humanely through the difficult times that the virus has brought.

Indeed, the negative economic impact on many households across the country has been laid bare through struggles witnessed as people have lost their jobs, been sent home on compulsory unpaid leave, or even had their salaries cut.

On Tuesday, Mr Kagwe urged employers to provide workers with a small stipend to help them at least put a meal on the table.

While businesses are also suffering from the strain the disease has put on the economy as people reduce purchases of non-essential goods and services and stay at home, it is disheartening to see employers, in their quest to protect their bottom lines, resort to suspending workers without pay.

This difficult time offers employers an opportunity to extend their benevolence to those they rely on to deliver profits and protect their investors’ stakes.

Also Read

advertisement