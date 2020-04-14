EDITORIAL: Don’t abandon workers

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Don’t abandon workersTuesday, April 14, 2020 21:48
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, while giving the daily briefing on the coronavirus in the country, has on several occasions urged Kenyans to act humanely through the difficult times that the virus has brought.
Indeed, the negative economic impact on many households across the country has been laid bare through struggles witnessed as people have lost their jobs, been sent home on compulsory unpaid leave, or even had their salaries cut.
On Tuesday, Mr Kagwe urged employers to provide workers with a small stipend to help them at least put a meal on the table.
While businesses are also suffering from the strain the disease has put on the economy as people reduce purchases of non-essential goods and services and stay at home, it is disheartening to see employers, in their quest to protect their bottom lines, resort to suspending workers without pay.
This difficult time offers employers an opportunity to extend their benevolence to those they rely on to deliver profits and protect their investors’ stakes.
At the same time, the Health ministry has warned over increasing cases of domestic, gender-based and sexual abuse. It behooves all Kenyans to act justly towards one another and love to do good. This crisis will be defeated if we all pull together and show concern for one another.
In the Headlines
Petrol prices post biggest fall in more than 13 yearsBy BRIAN NGUGI
7 hours ago
Why IMF excluded Kenya from interest payment waiversBy BRIAN NGUGI
10 hours ago
Co-op pays Sh5.8bn dividend ahead of AGMsBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
8 hours ago
Cost of loans falls to lowest rate since 2005By PATRICK ALUSHULA
13 hours ago