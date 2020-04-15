Editorials EDITORIAL: Don’t punish motorists

Now that the government looks set on re-introducing toll stations despite initial resistance by motorists, who pay for road maintenance through the Road Maintenance Levy, the next logical step would be to consider how this can be done without punishing road users.

As has been the case in the past, motorists have never been averse to paying for good roads. Their biggest challenge has been that they are taxed too highly already at the pump and, often, there is no correlation between the amount they pay and the quality of the roads in the country.

Whether this is a perception problem or the reality on the ground, it is an issue that policy makers ought to focus their attention on. Secondly, imposition of toll charges ought to be guided by data. Imposing tolls on high traffic areas, unless they are automatic and will not require vehicles to stop, will have the unintended consequences of increasing traffic congestion in peak hours on key roads.

Thirdly, it is important that the authorities get the pricing right. Without this, motorists will resort to driving on longer routes, and create congestion on toll free roads, if they feel that the price is too high.

Finally, the cost of the toll levies must be balanced with fuel costs to address the question of double taxation.

If policy makers can get this mix right, road users will feel that they are getting value for money, which is what they have been asking for all along.

The ideal would be to make users feel that they are paying for conveniences like shorter commute times, lower pollution levels and better flow of traffic.

As such tolls should be erected on newly-built rural and trans-county roads so that all motorists can contribute to road maintenance.