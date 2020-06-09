Editorials EDITORIAL: Ease burden on workers

For many low-income workers in Kenya, wages have been stagnant hence they rely on bonuses and overtime pay to supplement their meagre pay.

But the Treasury's push to tax their additional money, which is earned after toiling for days and nights, is punitive, especially at a time when these same employees' salaries have been cut in the Covid-19 period.

The Treasury has reintroduced a proposal to tax bonuses of low-income earners despite Parliament rejecting a similar move barely a month ago.

The government is seeking to increase taxes to boost its coffers, but targeting the poor is not fair.

Taxation of the overtime pay will not only further burden the low-income earners, who comprise a huge part of the working population, but they will also lose morale to work harder in companies struggling to stay afloat by boosting productivity.

A further cut in their earnings will also widen income inequality.

Let the tax relief for employees earning less than Sh28,000 per month remain and instead focus on sealing loopholes for the rich, which if tapped could yield billions of shillings in additional revenues to the Exchequer.

The typical Kenyan employees, those earning between Sh20,000 and Sh29,999 per month, are represented in this group, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.