EDITORIAL: Ease goods movement

The ongoing health pandemic has brought disruption to nearly every sphere of life, hitting economies and households all over the world.

In East Africa, concerns over the rise in infections of cross-border truck drivers has seen some regional governments take drastic measures to stem the spread of the virus.

Unfortunately, some of the measures have disrupted the flow of goods and caused suffering among those involved in the businesses, particularly crew who have been subjected to delays, incarceration and other forms of inconveniences.

At a time when East African economies are taking a hit, demand and supply of goods is critical to help markets recover. This is why, despite total and partial lockdowns imposed by regional authorities, movement of cargo has been exempted.

It is, therefore, unfortunate to see an increase in barriers to cross-border trade such as the recent measures by Uganda to impose relay truck driving, under which foreign drivers are not allowed entry into the landlocked country.

Instead, a driver based in Uganda is required to take control of the truck from the border to its final destination.

It is thus necessary that an amicable solution is found, such as testing drivers from the point of origin or streamlining testing at border points.