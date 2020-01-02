Editorials EDITORIAL: Ease licensing rules

Small-scale gold miners in Masara, Migori County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

After waiting for a licence for a full financial year, a London-listed multinational looking to mine and produce gold in Migori County has been forced to impair over half a billion shillings it invested in the operation.

That is not the kind of development that signals to prospecting investors that Kenya is serious about doing business.

That an investor has to make such a costly decision should have us rethink the bureaucracy that has seen Kenya slide in the Ease of Doing Business ranking over the years.

The policy overhaul is particularly crucial to enable the country fully exploit its resources especially in the nascent mining industry where trillions of shillings are estimated to be locked underground.

Instead of tying the hands of the very investors who can help the country benefit from its mineral resources, the government should borrow a leaf from neighbouring countries , which are wooing investors with incentives and reaping from the associated economic growth.

Also Read

advertisement

That is not to say that the State shouldn’t do due diligence and ensure that prospecting investors deliver on their mandate, but licensing need not be a punitive affair.