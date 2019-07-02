Editorials EDITORIAL: Emulate Bob Collymore

Bob Collymore. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Death comes to all, but great achievements build a monument which shall endure until the sun grows cold.” The words of American philosopher and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson ring true as we mourn Bob Collymore, the Safaricom chief executive, who has left a legacy unlike any corporate Kenya boss before him.

The reason why this loss is so heavy is that he touched so many hearts. Just last year, the International Finance Corporation lauded the firm’s childcare programme for working mothers that supports employees with children through on-site crèches and additional paid maternity leave beyond the duration stipulated in the law.

If there’s a lesson here for corporate Kenya leaders, it is to actually walk the talk of supporting women’s empowerment by starting right at their own companies. Mr Collymore also played a major role in supporting the arts.

Many journalists will also attest to the fact that he was the easiest CEO to interact with. He was direct with his answers.

But perhaps Mr Collymore’s most enduring legacy will be that he made people feel seen, like they were worth something. He knew that he was at the helm of the most successful company in Kenya’s history.

Also Read

advertisement