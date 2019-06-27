EDITORIAL: Enabling environment for job growth needed

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Enabling environment for job growth neededThursday, June 27, 2019 19:07
That listed companies spent in excess of Sh2.7 billion to send workers home in the last year says a lot about the state of Kenya's economy and also points to the need for the government to find ways in which it can create an enabling environment for jobs to grow and the economy to expand.
Although the Treasury has in the past said that the economy grew by 6.3 percent in the last year, the fact that companies, including blue chip stocks, are sending workers home to cut costs appears to suggest that not everyone is feeling the effects of this growth.
As it were, big companies ought to be the first to feel the effects of an expansion in the economy as it would mean that they would gain more customers, increase their turnover and generally retain their workers. Many are, instead, heading in the opposite direction, meaning that Kenyans do not have enough buying power.
Many companies are reeling from a heavy tax burden, increasing costs of doing business due to costs of inputs, power and labour, poor infrastructure in areas where businesses have invested and a generally difficult operating environment caused by government regulations.
These are some of the issues that policy makers ought to address to ensure that companies do not either close shop, scale down or relocate to friendlier business regimes.
It is also possible that technology has had an impact on traditional jobs, prompting companies like banks to automate services that were earlier on offered by staff.
Whereas this is unavoidable in today's world where technology is disrupting businesses, it also points to the need for organisations to prepare their staff for jobs of the future.
The government can intervene by ensuring that educational institutions at all levels are equipped to adopt the curriculum to meet the demands of a changing economy.
It should also create a favourable environment for small businesses to thrive so that those who are leaving formal employment are empowered to invest in start-ups and create jobs even as they grow their businesses.
In the Headlines
Bill seeks Sh2m fine for use of phones to gamble onlineBy CONSTANT MUNDA
3 hours ago
Kenyatta's Ruiru city plots sell for Sh40 millionBy JAMES KARIUKI
3 hours ago
NBK to collapse if deal with KCB fails, Treasury warnsBy EDWIN MUTAI
3 hours ago
KRA offices to remain open until SundayBy BONFACE OTIENO
5 hours ago