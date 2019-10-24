Editorials EDITORIAL: End Kenya, Somalia row

Citizens have a reason to become increasingly worried given that the diplomatic and trade relations between Kenya and Somalia have been deteriorating in recent months, in large part because of the legal battle over territorial integrity in the Indian Ocean.

This has spawned other negative side effects, such as the temporary closure of Kismayu airport to Kenyan aircraft and Kenya’s decision to bar the entry of some Somalia officials into the country.

Now, matters appear to be getting out of hand with news that Kenya’s exports to Somalia have declined to a 10-year low, an indication that the trade ties between the two countries are heading south. This is not only lamentable but also deeply troubling since both countries have an opportunity to mend fences, restore normal diplomatic relations and walk with each other on the path of progress and good neighbourliness. Indeed, both countries have been instrumental to each other’s fortunes, be it in terms of hosting refugees, as Kenya has done for Somalia, or providing markets for goods as Somalia has done.

What is needed, and what the leadership of the two nations should pursue, is a policy of rapprochement, find an out-of-court settlement for the border row and restore peace and normalcy in Somalia and the Kenyan regions that share a border with the troubled country.

They should take inspiration from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a long-running border dispute with Eritrea.

