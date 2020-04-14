Editorials EDITORIAL: Ensure businesses have access to cheaper loans

A trader in Nairobi. SMEs have an important role in this economy through job and wealth creation and banks should ensure they too enjoy the cheaper loans. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Latest data by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows that lending rates averaged 12.19 percent in February, the lowest since January 2005 when it stood at 12.12 percent.

This makes good news because it shows improvement on two key fronts.

First, it indicates that there is improved market efficiency where interest rates are responding to fundamentals such as adjustments to the benchmark lending rate of the central bank.

The drop in lending rates also raises hope of enhanced discipline among commercial lenders who had over the years been repeatedly called out for denying borrowers affordable loans even when market information favoured such.

The CBK cut its benchmark lending rate in March for the third time in a row and it is only sensible that lending rates by commercial banks responded to such action.

The central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 7.25 percent and also lowered the cash reserve ratio for commercial banks from 5.25 percent to 4.25 percent in a bid to release an extra Sh35.2 billion for banks to lend to customers.

The lower lending rates are definitely a boost for businesses, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has dealt a huge blow to the economy. Most of them are in dire financial positions that would require lending support to stay afloat once the current crisis is over.

However, having low interest rates isn’t enough. Commercial banks should ensure the all economic groups benefited from cheaper loans.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have for a long time been sidelined by lenders amid claims that they are a credit risk due to a range of issues such as scanty financial data and shaky business models among others.

These are challenges that would be easily addressed through closer relationships between lenders and the SMEs. Multiple studies have shown that with good rapport, the SMEs would open up about their financial books, cashflow and business operations which would help banks with risk assessment.