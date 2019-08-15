EDITORIAL: Ensure ethnic diversity

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Ensure ethnic diversityThursday, August 15, 2019 19:56
The promulgation of the Constitution in 2010 promised to usher in a new era of inclusion and cohesion among Kenyans.
The Constitution sought to address discrimination and promote gender and ethnic equality, but the government appears reluctant to fully implement it. Instead, it has for the past nine years been engaged in futile audits of ethnic composition in the various public institutions, all with predictable results showing that appointments are still skewed in favour of the larger communities.
The most recent is that of the Kenya National Examinations Council, which indicates that five ethnic groups dominate jobs at the institution. This is a reflection of many such reports released over the years.
An audit by the Office of Auditor-General released in February 2017 showed that a single ethnic community accounts for up to 80 percent in some counties with the worst being 97.9 percent.
The ethnic audit of State institutions must count for something. Year-in-year-out different audit reports reveal an ethnic imbalance in almost all government agencies. When will this change? Will inclusion and diversity be embraced in all spheres of public life?
